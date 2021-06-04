Booth already making waves in NFL Draft talk

Booth already making waves in NFL Draft talk

Football

Booth already making waves in NFL Draft talk

By June 4, 2021 8:00 am

By |

Despite the fact the 2021 season has yet to kick off draft analysts are already looking ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Clemson’s Andrew Booth has already garnered a lot of attention looking ahead to the upcoming draft because of his play making ability and athleticism.

Joe Marino of the Draft Network feels Booth has the potential to be the first cornerback taken next spring.

Booth recorded 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, two interceptions, a sack and a 21-yard fumble return for touchdown in 335 snaps over 11 games and four starts last season.

His performance on the field led to Second Team All-ACC honors.

Now, Booth looks to assert himself as the Tigers’ premier corner with the exit of Derion Kendrick.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

The Southeastern Conference announced it will allow immediate eligibility for intraconference transfers following a vote Thursday by the SEC’s Presidents and Chancellors. The change in policy, which (…)

16hr

For the afternoon portion of the second day of Swinney Camp, it was more of the same. Overcast skies in the morning paved the way for sweltering heat for the second afternoon in a row. There were a lot (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home