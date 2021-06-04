Booth already making waves in NFL Draft talk

By Staff Reports | June 4, 2021 8:00 am ET

Despite the fact the 2021 season has yet to kick off draft analysts are already looking ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Clemson’s Andrew Booth has already garnered a lot of attention looking ahead to the upcoming draft because of his play making ability and athleticism.

Joe Marino of the Draft Network feels Booth has the potential to be the first cornerback taken next spring.

Booth recorded 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, two interceptions, a sack and a 21-yard fumble return for touchdown in 335 snaps over 11 games and four starts last season.

His performance on the field led to Second Team All-ACC honors.

Now, Booth looks to assert himself as the Tigers’ premier corner with the exit of Derion Kendrick.

Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. is my first crush for the 2022 #NFLDraft. He has the makings of CB1. Here's why:https://t.co/kzDHtAsDtL — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) June 3, 2021

