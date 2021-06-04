Clemson adds new non-conference opponent

Clemson added a new non-conference opponent for the 2021-22 season on Friday.

Jon Rothstein first reported that the Tigers will host Bryant University on the hardwood in Littlejohn Coliseum this season.

Bryant finished 15-7 last season and played postseason basketball in the College Basketball Insider Tournament that hosts a lot of quality mid-major programs that miss out on the NIT and NCAA Tournament.

Source: Clemson will host Bryant as part of its 21-22 non-conference schedule. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 4, 2021

