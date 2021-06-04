Current Clemson coach was one of the best to do it in NFL

A current Clemson coach had one of the best single-seasons in the history of the NFL when it came to yards per carry.

NFL on CBS tweeted out the top five running backs in terms of yards per rush in a single season with a minimum of 200 carries.

C.J. Spiller ranks fourth all time with 6.0 yards per rush in 2012 for the Bills.

Spiller played for the Tigers from 2006-09 and holds the ACC record for most all-purpose yards and is tied for the NCAA record for most kickoff returns in a season and in a career.

Spiller is now in his first season as the running backs coach at Clemson.

