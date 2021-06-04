Renfrow applying Clemson's culture in Vegas

Hunter Renfrow played on some great teams at Clemson.

In his time in orange and white the Tigers went to four College Football Playoffs and won a pair of CFP National Championship Games.

Now, in his third season of professional football with the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders Renfrow feels his current locker room is experiencing the same level of chemistry and commitment that brought him success in college.

On Wednesday a reporter asked Renfrow about his teammate and fellow wide receiver Henry Ruggs who had a difficult rookie season for the Raiders last year despite being the No. 12 overall pick out of Alabama.

Renfrow didn’t take the bait and credited Ruggs for the intangibles he brought to the offense last season.

“That’s how we are trying to be as an offense it doesn’t matter who has the catches, who has the yards or who has the touchdowns we are one unit,” Renfrow said. “The best teams I have been on are exactly that.”

The former Clemson standout certainly impacted the stat sheet last season as he finished second of the team in receiving yards with 56 catches for 656 yards and a pair of touchdowns despite only starting in six games. Renfrow also averaged 11.7 yards per catch.

Now in his third season he has established himself as a reliable target for Derrick Carr with the same route running and ability to haul in difficult passes that brought him success in Clemson.

Renfrow hopes the Raiders can achieve success this season with the same formula that worked for the Tigers: shutting out the noise and playing for one another without regard for the stat sheet.

“You hear outside noise, and you get to week eight and don’t have that many yards or catches,” he said. “But the great teams that I’ve been on it doesn’t matter because you all have the same goal.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tigers’ pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!