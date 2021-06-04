These elite recruits look good in Orange

Clemson had an impressive list of visitors Friday, specifically in the secondary.

Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood School 5-star cornerback A.J. Harris, Roswell (Ga.) 4-star cornerback Ethan Nation and Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek 4-star safety Caleb Downs were all on campus for unofficial visits.

That sure would be some secondary.

Harris (6-2, 180) is ranked as the No. 2 cornerback, No. 4 prospect in Alabama and No. 23 overall prospect in the 2023 class per 247Sports Composite.

Nation (6-0, 170) is ranked as the No. 11 cornerback and No. 12 prospect in the state of Georgia. While Downs (6-0, 185) is the No. 2 safety, No. 3 prospect in Georgia and No. 37 prospect in the ’23 class.

Downs told The Clemson Insider that he had a “great visit.”

“It’s definitely one of my schools I’m considering towards the top,” he said.

