3-star NC wideout set to camp at Clemson this weekend

This weekend is filled to the brim with elite prospects, but there are certainly some names from the Class of 2022 flying under the radar.

Raleigh (NC.) Millbrook 3-star WR Wesley Grimes is set to camp at Clemson Sunday.

“They have been following me since my sophomore year,” Grimes told The Clemson Insider, “and are looking forward to seeing me at the camp and love my game. I love everything about the program so far that I know of and can’t wait to learn more!”

Grimes (6-2, 180) holds several Power 5 offers from programs like Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, NC State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest and West Virginia. Additionally, Clemson and Notre Dame are showing significant interest.

“I’m still trying to keep an open mind throughout this process, so June will be a key month to help let me know how I really feel about these schools,” he said, “finally getting to get a feel for them in person. I will make a decision towards the end of June or early July, but I don’t know when I will announce it yet.”

