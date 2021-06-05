Alabama 5-star adds Clemson offer

Recruiting

June 5, 2021

Clemson pulled the trigger on another five-star offer this weekend.

Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood School five-star cornerback AJ Harris received an offer from the Tigers while on campus.

Harris (6-2, 185) is ranked as the No. 2 cornerback and No. 23 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

His list of more than 30 offers also includes Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, Southern Cal and others.

