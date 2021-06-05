Clemson offers 5-star, nation's No. 1 WR

A five-star prospect ranked as the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver in the 2023 class has received an offer from Clemson.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage’s Brandon Inniss, who participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp on Saturday, announced the offer on Twitter:

Inniss (6-1, 190) is ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

As a sophomore last season, he recorded 28 receptions for 637 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!