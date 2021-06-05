Clemson offers 5-star, nation's No. 1 WR

Clemson offers 5-star, nation's No. 1 WR

Recruiting

Clemson offers 5-star, nation's No. 1 WR

By June 5, 2021 9:29 pm

By |

A five-star prospect ranked as the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver in the 2023 class has received an offer from Clemson.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage’s Brandon Inniss, who participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp on Saturday, announced the offer on Twitter:

Inniss (6-1, 190) is ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

As a sophomore last season, he recorded 28 receptions for 637 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

16hr

A five-star running back will be on campus a little bit earlier than expected. Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy’s Treyaun Webb announced he has moved his visit date to Clemson up to this coming (…)

17hr

A former Clemson football player’s new NFL offensive coordinator spoke very highly of him this week. Packers’ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett spoke to Packers.com this week about how Amari (…)

18hr

Former Clemson standout Hunter Renfrow made another wild catch this week. Renfrow hauled in 56 receptions for 656 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders last season. He averaged 11.6 yards per catch. This (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home