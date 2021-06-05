Former Tiger 'better than ever' in year three

A former Tiger feels better than ever as he enters his third season in the NFL.

Trayvon Mullen took a step up in his second professional season last year and is ready to take his game to an even higher level in 2021.

The cornerback was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and made an immediate impact on the field.

Mullen met with the media in Las Vegas on Wednesday to discuss his development since he first entered the league.

“I feel like I’m better than ever, I trained hard this offseason, I’m still training hard to learn this new system,” Mullen said.

As a rookie the cornerback recorded 50 tackles and one interception in 16 games and 10 starts. He improved last year with 64 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions in 16 starts.

However, as a team the Raiders struggled defensively the last two seasons so head coach John Gruden made a change.

Las Vegas brought in Gus Bradley to rebuild the defense who spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

One major improvement for Mullen this offseason has been personal growth as a leader with a focus on helping young players acclimate to the new defensive scheme. The former Tiger hopes to make a difference on the whole unit as an older player.

“Being around the young guys is helping me be even better and accountable for a lot of things,” Mullen said. “I’m trying to be that leader for the young guys to be good for our team and myself.”

Mullen has felt good in organized team activities so far and hopes to carry on the momentum and progress he has made into a breakout year this fall.

“I feel like I’m better than ever, I’m prepared, I’m ready, I practice hard, and my fundamentals are good it’s just the way I approach each day,” Mullen said.

