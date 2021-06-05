Ohio State writer throws some shade at Clemson

Ohio State writer throws some shade at Clemson

By June 5, 2021 7:57 pm

By |

An Ohio State media member claimed a Group of Five school has a better résumé than Clemson.

Patrick Mayhorn from the Buckeye Sports Bulletin responded to a tweet analyzing the Tigers’ strength of schedule and claimed undefeated Louisiana would look more appealing than Clemson.

“It’s time to start the conversation about undefeated Louisiana having a better resume than undefeated Clemson,” he said.

