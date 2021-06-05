Ohio State writer throws some shade at Clemson

An Ohio State media member claimed a Group of Five school has a better résumé than Clemson.
Patrick Mayhorn from the Buckeye Sports Bulletin responded to a tweet analyzing the Tigers’ strength of schedule and claimed undefeated Louisiana would look more appealing than Clemson.
“It’s time to start the conversation about undefeated Louisiana having a better resume than undefeated Clemson,” he said.
It's time to start the conversation about undefeated Louisiana having a better resume than undefeated Clemson https://t.co/M6jc2zAK1h
— Patrick Mayhorn (@patrick_mayhorn) June 4, 2021
