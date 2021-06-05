Swinney Camp Day 3 Afternoon Notebook

The afternoon portion of Day 3 of Swinney Camp was highlighted by the arrival of Peyton Manning’s nephew.

After being absent for the morning session, New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman 5-star QB Arch Manning made his grand entrance. All eyes were on the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the Class of 2023 as he underwent individual drills and received consistent instruction from offensive analyst J.P. Losman, quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and Swinney.

Arch was accompanied by his parents, in addition to his brother, Heid Manning, who is a Class of 2024 offensive lineman. The Manning parents rotated between watching their two children throughout the afternoon.

Looked at as the crown jewel of the ‘23 recruiting class, it’s easy to see why Clemson is so enamored with the prospect of Manning. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Pro-style quarterback looked the part, making some air-tight throws in the afternoon. He mentioned to Losman that his hamstring was a little tight, but it certainly didn’t hinder his throwing ability.

All eyes were on Manning, as quarterbacks who participated in the morning session, even stuck around to watch him throw.

While the spotlight shined on Manning, the wide receivers stole the show. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage 5-star WR Brandon Inniss and Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove WR Cayden Lee were making plays left and right. Someone close to Inniss confirmed to The Clemson Insider that he’s referred to as “Showtime,” because he tends to make big plays, which he certainly did Saturday.

As expected, Matayo Uiagalelei worked out with the tight ends on Saturday afternoon. He was coached up by Clemson offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Tony Elliott while working out with the likes of Jaleel Skinner, who remains one of the top tight ends in the nation.

Skinner (6-5, 210) made some impressive one-handed, acrobatic catches. He fits the bill of a receiver in a tight end’s body, which could present a matchup nightmare at the next level.

Uiagalelei was the only tight end to join the quarterbacks for the fourth and final session that was open to the media. He did not catch passes from his cousin, Downey (Calif.) Warren 4-star QB Nicholaus Iamaleava, who was an onlooker for the afternoon half of drills. Iamaleava (6-5,195) spent yesterday at Ohio State and is ranked as the nation’s No. 5 quarterback in the Class of ‘23, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Iamaleava was passing the ball back-and-forth with former Tigers quarterback Tahj Boyd. The two were long-tossing in one of the end zones. Boyd was in attendance, along with D.J. Uiagalelei, who were among those watching Manning do his thing.

Sticking on the offensive side of the ball, Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee 3-star OL Brian Grant was on hand. Grant is a Tennessee commit but came down to check out Swinney Camp on Saturday.

On defense, Oradell (NJ.) Bergen Catholic 3-star defensive end D.J. Samuels was in attendance. TCI confirmed that Samuels worked out at both linebacker and defensive end for the Tigers on Saturday.

Also in attendance was Sharpsburg (Ga.) Trinity Christian ‘23 ATH Aaron Gates, who didn’t participate in Saturday’s camp due to a hip flexor, TCI learned. Gates is an intriguing prospect, who is starting to blow up.