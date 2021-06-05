Vandy's #Playlikeagirl movement makes its way to Clemson

With Dabo Swinney’s High School Football Camp in full swing on Clemson’s campus, both the coaches and players alike are getting a taste of what the future of Clemson could look like over the next couple of years.

In addition to the plethora of four and five-star recruits looking to make their presence known, Clemson’s wide receiver group had a pair of female pass catchers make their second trip to camp.

Stella Edenfield and Meredith Dew, two sophomores from Lakeside High School in Evans, Ga., attended Swinney’s Football Camp in 2019. With experience in cheerleading, tennis, and flag football at their local high school, along with a previous session of camp under their belt, the girls were excited to once again make the trip back to Clemson.

“They are probably more on the casual side of this,” one of the girl’s mother told The Clemson Insider on Saturday. “They are kind of die-hard Clemson fans and have been since they were three or four kind of thing. They are just here to enjoy that as much as the football.”

With a love for Clemson and a desire to take reps alongside some of the best rising stars in the country, Dew and Edenfield showed onlookers just what they were made of inside Clemson’s Poe Indoor Practice Facility.

“They loved it, and were really disappointed, obviously, that it wasn’t being held last year and were super excited to come back this year.”