4-star Florida LB considers Clemson 'school to beat'

Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln 4-star LB Raylen Wilson made his way down to Clemson after the Tigers extended him a scholarship on Tuesday.

Wilson has continued to build a relationship with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who phoned him at the end of the dead period with an official scholarship offer.

“I remember [that] I was very excited and smiling the whole day,” Wilson told The Clemson Insider.

Wilson (6-2, 208) was on hand for the second day of Dabo Swinney’s High School Football Camp. He worked out with the linebackers, who are coached by Venables, and came away more than impressed with the program.

“Clemson is the school to beat as of now that I’ve visited and met with the coaching staff [on Thursday],” he said.

Wilson is ranked as the No. 10 linebacker and No. 111 overall prospect in the 2023 class per 247Sports.