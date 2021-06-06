Clemson makes the cut for RB target, brother of former Tiger

Clemson makes the cut for RB target, brother of former Tiger

The younger brother of a former Clemson star who is one of the nation’s top running back prospects narrowed down his list of two dozen offers on Sunday.

Jennings (La.) four-star Trevor Etienne dropped a top 10 that included Clemson along with Penn State, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn and Tennessee.

Etienne (5-10, 210) is the younger brother of former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.

The younger Etienne is ranked by Rivals as the No. 2 all-purpose back and No. 49 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

As a junior last season, Trevor rushed for 1,242 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns en route to first-team Class 3A all-state recognition.

