Clemson makes the cut for RB target, brother of former Tiger

The younger brother of a former Clemson star who is one of the nation’s top running back prospects narrowed down his list of two dozen offers on Sunday.

Jennings (La.) four-star Trevor Etienne dropped a top 10 that included Clemson along with Penn State, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn and Tennessee.

Etienne (5-10, 210) is the younger brother of former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.

The younger Etienne is ranked by Rivals as the No. 2 all-purpose back and No. 49 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

As a junior last season, Trevor rushed for 1,242 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns en route to first-team Class 3A all-state recognition.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks