Despite maintaining he's innocent, Watson being hit hard in Houston article

Some experts are saying Deshaun Watson should not be given a second chance after being sued by 22 women for sexual assault and misconduct this past spring.

However, Watson has denied any wrong doing in the cases.

The NFL has said it is waiting for the matter to be resolved before it steps in and issues a suspension. The league has said it is investigating the matter, independently.

The Houston Police Department started an investigation on the former Clemson quarterback, too, based on one of the claims made against him.

The Houston Chronicle took a deep dive into not only Watson’s case, but others like his, and some of the experts are not on Watson’s side.

