Despite maintaining he's innocent, Watson being hit hard in Houston article

Despite maintaining he's innocent, Watson being hit hard in Houston article

Football

Despite maintaining he's innocent, Watson being hit hard in Houston article

By June 6, 2021 11:59 am

By |

Some experts are saying Deshaun Watson should not be given a second chance after being sued by 22 women for sexual assault and misconduct this past spring.

However, Watson has denied any wrong doing in the cases.

The NFL has said it is waiting for the matter to be resolved before it steps in and issues a suspension. The league has said it is investigating the matter, independently.

The Houston Police Department started an investigation on the former Clemson quarterback, too, based on one of the claims made against him.

The Houston Chronicle took a deep dive into not only Watson’s case, but others like his, and some of the experts are not on Watson’s side.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

33m

When Jacksonville opened up practices to reporters the previous week, it did not show off its first overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jaguars did a lot of goal line and short yardage work during those (…)

17hr

A five-star running back will be on campus a little bit earlier than expected. Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy’s Treyaun Webb announced he has moved his visit date to Clemson up to this coming (…)

18hr

A former Clemson football player’s new NFL offensive coordinator spoke very highly of him this week. Packers’ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett spoke to Packers.com this week about how Amari (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home