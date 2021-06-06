Former Tiger continues to light it up in the pros

By Staff Reports | June 6, 2021 9:30 am ET

A former Clemson baseball player hit another home run on Friday night.

Steven Duggar has been going off for the Giants this season and hit another shot in the Bay.

In the bottom of the second Duggar jumped on a 3-2 curveball that hung in the top of the zone and took it 351 feet to right field for a two-run shot to give San Fransisco a 3-2 lead over the Cubs. The ball jumped off the bat a 105.1 MPH.

Duggar has been going off lately and is hitting .316 with four home runs and 14 RBIs.

Duggar does it again 💪 pic.twitter.com/bfwTxxql0u — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 5, 2021

