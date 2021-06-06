Former Tiger going to be put to good use

A former Clemson football player’s new NFL offensive coordinator spoke very highly of him this week.

Packers’ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett spoke to Packers.com this week about how Amari Rodgers can make a difference at the next level.

Hackett has been impressed with Rodgers throughout organized team activities for the last couple of weeks. And now it seems the rookie will be rewarded with a meaningful role in Green Bay’s scheme this fall.

“I think without a doubt he’s going to do some cool things for us this upcoming year,” Hackett said.

The offensive coordinator acknowledged there is a significant learning curve for first year players in the league that leads to ups and downs. But the former Clemson wide receiver has handled the pressure and excelled on the field as a result.

“It’s easier in the beginning and then once more of the system gets put on, they start thinking almost too much,” Hackett said. “I think Amari’s doing a very good job. He’s not intimidated by what we’re handing to him.”

The Packers took Rodgers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 85 overall pick after an exceptional college career with the Tigers.

Rodgers has a higher football IQ than most players that enter the NFL. Perhaps part of the reason for that is his pedigree. The rookie’s father Tee Martin recently made the transition to the NFL to coach wide receivers for the Baltimore Ravens.

But the rookie has made it a point to dive into the playbook and learn as much as possible, which has impressed the Packers’ coaching staff.

“He’s a student of the game and you can see that,” Hackett said. “He’s got a natural feel to the game in these limited reps. I think that’s only going to develop with time.”

The #Packers offensive assistant coaches met with the media this week at OTAs. Key comments + full press conferences 🗣️ https://t.co/ckhsqgtemP — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 4, 2021

