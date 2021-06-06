New Jersey athlete picks up Clemson offer

Clemson extended an offer to a New Jersey athlete on Saturday night.
Blairstown (NJ) Blair Academy’s Moussa Kane, who participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp on Saturday, announced the offer on Twitter:
AGTG! Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University @SanoussiKane1 @CoachVenables @AboutUOutreach @CUCoachReed @gbowman26 @Coachlanese13 @alexgleitman pic.twitter.com/acIjnCC6Gk
— Moussa kane (@Moussak_22) June 6, 2021
Kane (6-1, 180) only holds one other Divsion I offer. He was offered by Purdue back in January.
