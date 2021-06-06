New Jersey athlete picks up Clemson offer

New Jersey athlete picks up Clemson offer

Recruiting

New Jersey athlete picks up Clemson offer

By June 6, 2021 8:47 am

By |

Clemson extended an offer to a New Jersey athlete on Saturday night.

Blairstown (NJ) Blair Academy’s Moussa Kane, who participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp on Saturday, announced the offer on Twitter:

Kane (6-1, 180) only holds one other Divsion I offer. He was offered by Purdue back in January.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

40m

When Jacksonville opened up practices to reporters the previous week, it did not show off its first overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jaguars did a lot of goal line and short yardage work during those (…)

17hr

A five-star running back will be on campus a little bit earlier than expected. Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy’s Treyaun Webb announced he has moved his visit date to Clemson up to this coming (…)

18hr

A former Clemson football player’s new NFL offensive coordinator spoke very highly of him this week. Packers’ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett spoke to Packers.com this week about how Amari (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home