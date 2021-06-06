Renfrow makes another crazy catch

Renfrow makes another crazy catch

Former Clemson standout Hunter Renfrow made another wild catch this week.

Renfrow hauled in 56 receptions for 656 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders last season. He averaged 11.6 yards per catch.

This week at Las Vegas’ organized team activities Renfrow showcased what makes him so valuable in the NFL, the ability to catch anything in his vicinity.

The Raiders tweeted a pair of videos featuring Renfrow’s athleticism and quickness.

