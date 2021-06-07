Clemson legend candid about his feelings for Georgia

By Will Vandervort | June 7, 2021 1:32 pm ET

Clemson’s Homer Jordan spoke to the media prior to Monday’s benefit golf tournament for former Tiger Brian Mance at the Cross Creek Golf Course in Seneca.

Jordan, of course, led Clemson to its first national championship in 1981 as the Tigers posted a 12-0 record. This is the 40th anniversary season of the Tigers’ magical run.

The former Clemson star talks about the 1981 season and playing his hometown team the Georgia Bulldogs.

