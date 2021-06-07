Cliff Ellis wants reform of NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Clemson head basketball coach and current Coastal Carolina head coach met with media prior to the Clemson Alumni Reunion Golf Tournament Benefit at Cross Creek Plantation in Seneca on Monday.

Ellis discussed the evolution of college basketball especially in regards to the transfer portal and hopes the NCAA will make some changes to the current system.

He also lauded Clemson’s family atmosphere and reacted to Mike Krzyzewski’s announcement that he will retire from coaching at Duke following the 2021-22 season.

Check out Ellis’ full comments below.

