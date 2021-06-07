Duke's Mayo Classic takes shot at Clemson

The Duke’s Mayo Classic social media intern took a slight jab at Clemson on Monday.

The bowl’s social media team posted Clemson and Georgia’s “All-Time Record in Bank of America Stadium” (excluding ACC Championship Games). And claimed Georgia is 1-0 and Clemson is 0-1.

The post was incorrect even by their absurd standard that excludes the eight ACC Championship Games played in Charlotte, N.C.

Clemson did lose its second game at the home of the Carolina Panthers 31-26 in the 2010 Meineke Car Care Bowl to USF but it torched Temple 63-9 in its first game in the venue.

Since then the Tigers are 7-1 at Bank of America Stadium including the last six ACC Championship Games making Charlotte their unofficial home away from home.

All-Time Record in Bank of America Stadium*: Georgia: 1-0

Clemson: 0-1 *excluding ACC Championship Games — Duke's Mayo Classic(s) (@DukesMayoBowl) June 7, 2021

The account later corrected its previous tweet but still left out the ACC titles won in the city.

