Former Tiger has a new baby and a new job

It’s a big time in the life of a former Clemson offensive lineman.

Not only do Jay Guillermo and his wife have a newborn baby, but they are also headed to Jefferson City, Tenn., as Guillermo announced on Twitter that he has accepted a job as the new offensive line coach at Carson-Newman University.

Guillermo was previously the tight ends coach at Western Carolina.

A two-time All-ACC starting center for Clemson, Guillermo played for the Tigers from 2012-16 and posted 69 knockdowns in 2,552 snaps over 46 games (29 starts) in his career, playing an important role in helping Clemson win the 2016 national title.

Congratulations to Jay and his family.

The Guillermo’s are moving to Jefferson City! Extremely thankful for the opportunity to be the OL Coach at Carson-Newman University! #TalonsUp pic.twitter.com/ee3MLt1nWR — Coach Jay Guillermo (@Jay_Guillermo57) June 7, 2021

