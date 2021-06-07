Georgia 4-star safety thinks Clemson has a 'real family atmosphere'

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 4-star safety Michael Daughtery participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp on Thursday.

“I had an open mind on the visit, but getting to hear Coach Swinney talk about his staff, it just spoke volumes of a real family atmosphere,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Daughtery (6-1, 180) is the No. 7 ranked safety in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports.

He enjoyed his time down in Clemson and received some well-regarded feedback from the coaching staff.

“I talked with [safeties] Coach [Mickey] Conn and [cornerbacks coach Mike] Reed,” he said, “and both talked about staying in touch and that I had good days going through drills and 1-on-1s.”

Daughtery holds some high-level Power 5 offers from programs like Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Notre Dame and USC, to name a few. And while he doesn’t have an offer from Clemson just yet, he hasn’t let that deter his recruitment.

“Clemson is high on my personal board, but currently I don’t hold the scholarship,” Daughtery said. “I know Clemson operates a little different, so Sept. 1 could be a different story, but If not, I’m thankful and blessed.”

One thing that Daughtery kept hammering home was how important relationships are for him. He was able to strengthen those with both Conn and Reed on his visit and looks forward to continuing to build relationships with the coaching staff.

“I’ve been very vocal in my relationship with the coaches,” he said. “I talk with Coach Conn here and there, so I’d say the relationship is great.”