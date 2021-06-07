Uncle Eli takes a little credit for Arch's dime to Matayo

A video made the rounds on social media this past weekend of five-star quarterback Arch Manning connecting with DJ Uiagalelei’s younger brother, Matayo, on a beautiful deep ball at the Dabo Swinney Camp in Clemson on Saturday.

Manning’s uncle Eli chimed in on the video on Twitter, jokingly taking a little credit for his nephew’s skills.

I taught him that. https://t.co/rrwcm334Gn — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 7, 2021

Uncle Eli had to take a little credit for Arch's dime 😅🎯 @EliManning pic.twitter.com/6HEEelMOkL — ESPN (@espn) June 7, 2021

Manning, who stars at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, received an offer from Clemson while on campus over the weekend. Matayo, a tight end/defensive end from California’s St. John Bosco High School, picked up an offer from the Tigers on June 1.

