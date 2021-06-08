4-star QB: ‘Clemson’s hard to beat’

Plenty of standout quarterbacks have made their way to Clemson to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp, including four-star Tad Hudson from William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, N.C.

The top class of 2023 prospect was in town last Thursday and couldn’t have been more impressed by his experience during the camp visit.

“I had a great time at the camp and enjoyed everything about Clemson,” Hudson told The Clemson Insider.

One of the highlights of the day for Hudson was touring Clemson’s football facilities and seeing what all the Tigers have to offer.

“Everything from the weight room to the golf simulator and the fields, it was incredible,” he said.

As for Hudson’s camp performance, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound rising junior drew positive feedback from Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, who hopes to get Hudson back on campus for a game-day visit during the upcoming season.

“Coach Streeter told me he liked what he saw and thought I threw it pretty good,” Hudson said, “and wanted to see me at a game in the fall.”

Hudson’s list of over a dozen scholarship offers includes schools such as Auburn, North Carolina, NC State, South Carolina, Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia Tech.

Should the Tigers extend an offer to Hudson, they would instantly emerge as a frontrunner in his recruitment.

“If they offered they would be at the top of the list,” he said. “Clemson’s hard to beat.”

Moving forward this summer, Hudson plans to visit UNC, Alabama, LSU, FSU, Auburn and Arkansas.

Hudson is ranked as the No. 13 quarterback in the 2023 class by 247Sports. As a sophomore last season, he passed for 1,549 yards and 16 touchdowns in nine games.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks