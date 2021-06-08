Clemson camp 'a family affair' for the Grisham clan

By Staff Reports | June 8, 2021 9:59 am ET

Clemson’s receivers coach gave a shoutout to his other team following Day 4 of Dabo Swinney’s high school football camps Sunday.

Tyler Grisham took to Twitter to show his appreciation for his wife for taking care of their three kids while he was hard at work coaching at the Swinney Camp this past week.

Clemson Football prides itself on having a family atmosphere, and Grisham’s post is another great example of that:

Camp fam! My bride is a trooper lugging these 3 around to hang out during the camp grind. It’s a family affair! pic.twitter.com/58RqQwcasW — Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) June 7, 2021

