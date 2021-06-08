Clemson camp 'a family affair' for the Grisham clan

Clemson camp 'a family affair' for the Grisham clan

June 8, 2021

Clemson’s receivers coach gave a shoutout to his other team following Day 4 of Dabo Swinney’s high school football camps Sunday.

Tyler Grisham took to Twitter to show his appreciation for his wife for taking care of their three kids while he was hard at work coaching at the Swinney Camp this past week.

Clemson Football prides itself on having a family atmosphere, and Grisham’s post is another great example of that:

