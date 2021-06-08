Clemson's first impression was 'phenomenal' says Virginia OL

Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy 3-star OL Joshua Miller took in Clemson this past weekend.

What Miller (6-6, 320) liked most about the program may surprise some folks.

“It was amazing,” Miller told The Clemson Insider regarding his experience at Dabo Swinney Camp. “They treated me like family and everybody there had genuine love for me and my family. I loved the visit, it was definitely the best visit I’ve been on. The campus and facility was great, but what stood out the most was the food. Man, that food was amazing.”

While the Tigers have only recently started recruiting Miller, he already has some high-level Power 5 offers from programs like Florida State, Michigan State, Penn State, South Carolina and Texas A&M, to name a few.

Miller has started to formulate a relationship with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell; he also received some solid feedback from both Caldwell and offensive analyst Thomas Austin.

“Every time I talk to Coach Caldwell, it’s great energy and a great conversation,” Miller said, “and after meeting the rest of the staff, it was the same. So, I’d say that we have a good relationship.

“Coach Caldwell and Coach Austin both said I did great out there and they both gave me tips during drills on how to better my game,” he added.

Heading back to Virginia on Monday, Miller left Clemson with a great feeling.

“They are definitely high on my list,” Miller said. “For me, first impressions are a big thing and shows me how our relationship will be and their first impression was phenomenal.”

