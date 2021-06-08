Latest on Houston, Watson saga

The Texans continued to look past the Deshaun Watson situation this week.

Houston’s offensive coordinator Tim Kelly was asked about his quarterback group and touted everyone in the room but Watson.

This comes after Tyrod Taylor spoke to media members last week during organized team activities about his drive to be the starting quarterback in light of Watson’s absence and allegations.

A total of 22 women have accused Watson of sexual assault and misconduct in civil suits.

Kelly praised the other quarterbacks in the organization but stayed quiet on what Watson’s return could mean for the Texans.

But according to Vanessa Richardson of NBC Houston, Kelly said he cannot comment on what it’s like without Watson.

#Texans OC Tim Kelly on coaching the QB group:

Says Tyrod Taylor is a pro’s pro, Davis Mills is learning as much as possible, Jeff Driskel has experience. Says he can’t comment on what it’s like not having Deshaun Watson. — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) June 8, 2021

