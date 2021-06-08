Swinney, Saban will not be happy if this CFP plan becomes reality

This College Football Playoff expansion plan has emerged as the leader as officials meet over the next three weeks to discuss the future of the CFP.

According to Yahoo’s Pete Thamel, a 12-team playoff has emerged as a potential resolution for expansion. He writes, “a pair of CFP meetings are expected to decide a specific recommendation, with a final decision, details and television contract determined later in the fall.”

If the CFP does decide to expand its playoff structure, the decision will come as disappointment for the game’s two biggest coaches. Alabama’s Nick Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney have expressed their opinions on the subject several times in the last year. Neither is in favor of expansion.

Saban is concerned playoff expansion will kill what is already left of the bowl system, while Swinney feels a bigger playoff will take away from the college football season and by the end of the year some teams that already feel like they are in the CFP will start sitting players and will treat the end of the season much like the NFL currently does.

Read Thamel’s story below for more information on what he uncovered with a 12-team playoff likely becoming the future of the CFP.

As the College Football Playoff takes shape this month, sources indicate to @YahooSports that a 12-team model is the early favorite to emerge as the next version of the CFP. Here's why: https://t.co/ZBt94PJA2U — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 8, 2021