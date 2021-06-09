5-star arrives to Clemson for visit

A five-star athlete has arrived to Clemson for an unofficial visit.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy running back Treyaun Webb tweeted Wednesday evening that he is on campus:

Webb (6-0, 190) is the No. 34 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He owns 40-plus offers as a rising junior, with schools such as Florida State, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Southern Cal, Oregon and many others comprising his list of college opportunities.

Webb originally committed to Georgia in November 2019 before decommitting from the Bulldogs this past January.

As a sophomore last season, he rushed for 837 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging nearly 7 yards per carry.

