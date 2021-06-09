Big Alabama lineman loved Swinney Camp

Among the standout offensive linemen who camped at Clemson last week was Vysen Lang, a massive but athletic prospect with double-digit power conference offers.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound rising junior from Pike Road, Alabama, participated in the second session of the Dabo Swinney Camp last Thursday and had fun being coached by offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell as well as facing off against some other top recruits from around the country.

“I enjoyed it a lot,” he said. “I got to learn from the OL coach and compete with some talented players.

The chance to work with and observe Caldwell was the highlight of Lang’s camp experience.

“Probably getting to see how coach Caldwell coaches and to see how he is as a coach,” Lang said.

Caldwell has expressed interest in Lang and his film but wanted to get a better look at him in person, and he liked what he saw at the Swinney Camp.

“He said I had good feet and good frame and was able to move,” Lang said.

Lang received his latest offer from Florida last month, adding to his offer sheet that also includes Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Penn State, Indiana, West Virginia and Arizona State.

The Tigers would jump to the top of the list for Lang if they decide to join the mix with an offer moving forward.

“They would be one of my top schools,” he said.

Up next for Lang are visits to Alabama and Auburn. He is trying to plan trips to Florida and Miami as well.

