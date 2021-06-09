Clemson player bound for pros

A Clemson student-athlete officially announced he is going pro and will not return for an extra year of eligibility.

The Clemson Insider first alerted our readers to this back on April 22.

Jonathan Baehre graduated from Clemson this past spring after solidifying himself as a significant contributor for the Tigers on the basketball court this past season.

The German forward told Jon Rothstein on Wednesday he is pursuing professional basketball in Europe rather than taking advantage of another year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

Baehre played in 23 games for the Tigers last season and averaged 4.3 points per game.

Clemson's Jonathan Baehre tells me that he's currently pursuing a professional career in Europe and will not return to college. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 9, 2021

