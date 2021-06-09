Former Clemson receiver draws praise from NFL coach

After spending the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Sammy Watkins signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason.

Watkins has already endeared himself to Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban, who is a big fan of the former Clemson wide receiver.

“Listen, Sammy … His reputation precedes him arriving here,” Urban said, via Ravens Wire. “He’s a terrific player who’s played at a very high level in this league for a long time. Were it not for some unfortunate injuries, I think his numbers would be way up there.”

Last season, Watkins tallied 37 receptions for 421 yards and two touchdowns. In his seven NFL seasons, the former first-round draft pick (No. 4 overall by the Buffalo Bills in 2014) has accumulated 321 catches for 4,665 yards and 33 receiving touchdowns.

Urban is happy to have a veteran the caliber of Watkins in the Ravens’ receiving corps for Lamar Jackson to throw to.

“So, any time you can involve a player like that and introduce him to what we’re trying to do with our passing game, I think it’s a blessing,” Urban said. “Right now, we’re in the working phase, getting to know Sammy [and] Sammy is getting to know us and our offense. We’ll see how it progresses from there, but we’re working hard at it.”

