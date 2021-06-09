Lot of Tigers listed among top breakout candidates for 2021

Lot of Tigers listed among top breakout candidates for 2021

June 9, 2021

Pro Football Focus this week published its list of the top 25 breakout candidates for the 2021 college football season.

PFF defines its “breakout” players as those with the best chance of reaching star status, and limited its list to players who have played fewer than 500 snaps in their college careers or have started less than half a regular season’s worth of games in their careers.

The list featured several Clemson players, and no surprise, DJ Uiagalelei is the No. 1 name on it.

After Uiagalelei, defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy check in at No. 11 and No. 12, respectively.

Cornerback Andrew Booth appears at No. 14 on the list, while wide receiver Joseph Ngata rounds out the rankings at No. 25.

