One of nation's top corners enjoys Clemson visit

One of the nation’s top cornerback prospects traveled to Clemson this week and had a great experience on campus.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Daylen Everette took to Twitter after wrapping up the visit Wednesday:

Enjoyed my visit to Clemson and had fun spending time with the staff!! 🧡💜 🐅 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/Lb7UfwzNdR — Daylen Everette (@DaylenEverette) June 9, 2021

Everette (6-1, 185) is ranked as the No. 4 corner and No. 22 overall prospect in the country for the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Last month, Everette dropped a top five featuring Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina and Oregon.

Everette received an offer from Clemson last summer and was previously on campus for the spring game in April.

Everette, who is committed to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game, transferred to IMG Academy ahead of his junior season this past fall. He originally attended Norview High School in Norfolk, Va.

