One of nation's top corners enjoys Clemson visit

One of nation's top corners enjoys Clemson visit

Recruiting

One of nation's top corners enjoys Clemson visit

By June 9, 2021 6:03 pm

By |

One of the nation’s top cornerback prospects traveled to Clemson this week and had a great experience on campus.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Daylen Everette took to Twitter after wrapping up the visit Wednesday:

Everette (6-1, 185) is ranked as the No. 4 corner and No. 22 overall prospect in the country for the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Last month, Everette dropped a top five featuring Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina and Oregon.

Everette received an offer from Clemson last summer and was previously on campus for the spring game in April.

Everette, who is committed to play in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game, transferred to IMG Academy ahead of his junior season this past fall. He originally attended Norview High School in Norfolk, Va.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

The U.S. Senate appears to being doing little to help universities and college coaches when it comes to name, image and likeness. After a Senate hearing on Wednesday on the subject, it seems Congress is in no (…)

4hr

A former Clemson standout was recalled to the big leagues on Tuesday. Eli White who played for the Tigers from 2014-16 was called back up by the Texas Rangers on Tuesday afternoon after bouncing back and forth (…)

6hr

Former Clemson star Deshaun Watson may have his sights set on a new NFL franchise. In the last few weeks it has become more clear that Watson’s tenure with the Houston Texans is coming to a close. This (…)

8hr

Clemson’s Caden Grice was named a freshman All-American as a first baseman by Collegiate Baseball on Wednesday. The Greer, S.C. native hit .317 with 15 homers, a triple, nine doubles, 53 RBIs, 40 runs, a (…)

8hr

A Clemson student-athlete officially announced he is going pro and will not return for an extra year of eligibility. The Clemson Insider first alerted our readers to this back on April 22. Jonathan Baehre (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home