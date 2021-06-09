Son of Clemson legend passes away

Michael Wilhelm, the oldest son of Hall of Fame Clemson baseball coach Bill Wilhelm has passed away, according to former assistant Clemson sports information director Al Adams.

Bill Wilhelm was the head coach at Clemson for 36 seasons as he built the baseball program into a national power from 1958-’93.

In his 36 seasons as a head coach, all in Tigertown, the late Bill Wilhelm amassed a record of 1,161-536-10 (.683), making him the fifth-winningest coach in the history of college baseball at the time of his retirement.

For his remarkable career achievements, Wilhelm was inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011. He became the first person associated with Clemson to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Lubbock, TX, which inducted its first class in 2006.

Wilhelm was also inducted into the state of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame and Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.

Under Wilhelm’s charge, Clemson went to six College World Series, won 11 ACC Championships and 18 ACC Regular Season Championships.

Bill Wilhelm passed away on December 24, 2010.

The staff at The Clemson Insider sends out our condolences to the Wilhelm Family for their loss.

So sad to hear of the passing of Michael Wilhelm. He was the oldest son of Clemson baseball coach Bill Wilhelm. He was a lover of all things baseball and especially the @Cubs. We had some great times my friend. RIP @TCUSchloss @ClemsonBaseball — Al Adams (@aladams75) June 9, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!