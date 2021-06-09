Tiger bounces back up to big leagues

A former Clemson standout was recalled to the big leagues on Tuesday.

Eli White who played for the Tigers from 2014-16 was called back up by the Texas Rangers on Tuesday afternoon after bouncing back and forth between the majors and AAA to start the season.

White is hitting .138 in 58 at bats for the Rangers so far this season but tore it up in AAA at Round Rock hitting .343 with 11 RBIs and three home runs since May 14th.

The former Tiger went 1-3 with a walk against the Giants Tuesday in his first game back in the MLB.

