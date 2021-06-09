There is a chance former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson could avoid big fines next week.

According to Houston Chronicle reporter John McClain, the former Clemson quarterback could avoid paying $93,085 in fines if the Houston Texans follow the lead of other NFL teams and elect to cancel next week’s minicamp.

Indianapolis and Philadelphia announced last month they would not have the traditional three-day minicamp — the only part of the offseason program that’s mandatory. If the Texans join the Colts and Eagles, Watson wouldn’t have to pay fines of $15,515 for the first day, $31,030 for the second and $46,540 for the third.

The Texans haven’t indicated if they’re considering eliminating the minicamp.

Watson hasn’t participated in the offseason program because he wants to be traded. The Texans are expected to accommodate him at some point after his legal problems are resolved.