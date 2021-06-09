Watson could avoid big fines

Watson could avoid big fines

Football

Watson could avoid big fines

By June 9, 2021 10:27 am

By |

There is a chance former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson could avoid big fines next week.

According to Houston Chronicle reporter John McClain, the former Clemson quarterback could avoid paying $93,085 in fines if the Houston Texans follow the lead of other NFL teams and elect to cancel next week’s minicamp.

Indianapolis and Philadelphia announced last month they would not have the traditional three-day minicamp — the only part of the offseason program that’s mandatory. If the Texans join the Colts and Eagles, Watson wouldn’t have to pay fines of $15,515 for the first day, $31,030 for the second and $46,540 for the third.

The Texans haven’t indicated if they’re considering eliminating the minicamp.

Watson hasn’t participated in the offseason program because he wants to be traded. The Texans are expected to accommodate him at some point after his legal problems are resolved.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

19m

Clemson’s Caden Grice was named a freshman All-American as a first baseman by Collegiate Baseball on Wednesday. The Greer, S.C. native hit .317 with 15 homers, a triple, nine doubles, 53 RBIs, 40 runs, a (…)

26m

A Clemson student-athlete officially announced he is going pro and will not return for an extra year of eligibility. The Clemson Insider first alerted our readers to this back on April 22. Jonathan Baehre (…)

3hr

Michael Wilhelm, the oldest son of Hall of Fame Clemson baseball coach Bill Wilhelm has passed away, according to former assistant Clemson sports information director Al Adams. Bill Wilhelm was the head coach (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home