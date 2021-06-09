Watson has his eyes set on a new team

Watson has his eyes set on a new team

Football

Watson has his eyes set on a new team

By June 9, 2021 2:14 pm

By |

Former Clemson star Deshaun Watson may have his sights set on a new NFL franchise.

In the last few weeks it has become more clear that Watson’s tenure with the Houston Texans is coming to a close.

This week Tyrod Taylor told the media the door has opened for him to be the new starter in Houston in the wake of Watson’s sexual assault and misconduct allegations.

Former teammate Kareem Jackson went on a podcast Wednesday and said Watson wants to be a Denver Bronco.

But Ian Rapoport told his followers to slow their roll because a lot of other teams are still in the picture.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Clemson’s Caden Grice was named a freshman All-American as a first baseman by Collegiate Baseball on Wednesday. The Greer, S.C. native hit .317 with 15 homers, a triple, nine doubles, 53 RBIs, 40 runs, a (…)

3hr

A Clemson student-athlete officially announced he is going pro and will not return for an extra year of eligibility. The Clemson Insider first alerted our readers to this back on April 22. Jonathan Baehre (…)

3hr

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High School was well represented throughout the first couple of sessions of Dabo Swinney Camp. In attendance last Thursday was Class of 2024 ATH  Joseph Stone Jr.  “The camp was (…)

4hr

There is a chance former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson could avoid big fines next week. According to Houston Chronicle reporter John McClain, the former Clemson quarterback could avoid (…)

6hr

Michael Wilhelm, the oldest son of Hall of Fame Clemson baseball coach Bill Wilhelm has passed away, according to former assistant Clemson sports information director Al Adams. Bill Wilhelm was the head coach (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home