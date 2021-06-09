Watson has his eyes set on a new team

Former Clemson star Deshaun Watson may have his sights set on a new NFL franchise.

In the last few weeks it has become more clear that Watson’s tenure with the Houston Texans is coming to a close.

This week Tyrod Taylor told the media the door has opened for him to be the new starter in Houston in the wake of Watson’s sexual assault and misconduct allegations.

Former teammate Kareem Jackson went on a podcast Wednesday and said Watson wants to be a Denver Bronco.

But Ian Rapoport told his followers to slow their roll because a lot of other teams are still in the picture.

#Texans QB Deshaun Watson has been getting recruited by former teammates and countless players across the NFL, and he remains open to several options, including the #Broncos. But I don’t believe Denver is “where he wants to be.” Just one possible spot. https://t.co/rTXR4CCVJM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2021

