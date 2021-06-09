Where did Clemson land in this post-spring Top 25?

Where did Clemson land in this post-spring Top 25?

Football

Where did Clemson land in this post-spring Top 25?

June 9, 2021

FOX Sports college football writer releases his offseason Top 25 rankings.

FOX Sports’ RJ Young used returning production, starting quarterback, coaching staff continuity and recruiting class/transfer portal additions as the criteria for his post-spring Top 25, which has Clemson at No. 3, one spot behind the team it will open the 2021 season against in Georgia.

“Clemson is the only program not named Oklahoma to win its league title for the past six consecutive years and has rented a room in the playoff for half a decade,” Young wrote.

“And D.J. Uiagalelei is more physically talented than his predecessor.”

Oklahoma is the No. 1 team in Young’s post-spring rankings, while Alabama is one spot behind the Tigers at No. 4. Ohio State, Oregon, LSU, Indiana, Iowa State and Coastal Carolina round out the rest of his Top 10, in that order.

