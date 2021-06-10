5-star confirms he will be at Clemson tomorrow

A five-star prospect and one of the nation’s top defensive linemen confirmed on Twitter that he will be in Tiger Town this weekend.

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley defensive tackle Travis Shaw is locked in for his visit to Clemson beginning tomorrow. He is expected to attend the Tigers’ “Elite Retreat” gathering this weekend.

Death Valley 👀 I’m there tomorrow! 🐅 — Travis Shaw (@cheesy_Trav18) June 11, 2021

Shaw (6-5, 310) is ranked as the No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 9 overall prospect in the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite.

Shaw has been a priority Clemson target for a long time and has built a strong bond with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates as well as Dabo Swinney.

“Coach Swinney, he’s a great coach, been a great coach for a long time,” Shaw told The Clemson Insider this spring. “My relationship is real strong, too. He checks up on me every time he can. He’s a busy man, so whenever he gets the opportunity to shoot me a text or come get on the phone when I’m on the phone with Coach Bates, he pops his head in and stuff like that. So, it’s real good.”

