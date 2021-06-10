5-star, nation's No. 1 LB has 'amazing' visit to Clemson

By Staff Reports | June 10, 2021 8:44 am ET

The nation’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2023 class visited Clemson on Wednesday and came away impressed.

Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean High School five-star Drayk Bowen reacted to the visit on Twitter late Wednesday night:

I had an amazing visit @ClemsonFB Thank you Coach Swinney, @CoachVenables, and all of the Clemson coaches and staff for

today 🟠🟠 pic.twitter.com/pRq2jboEZs — Drayk Bowen (@DraykBowen) June 10, 2021

Bowen (6-2, 215) is rated as a five-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite, which tabs him as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 25 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class.

As a sophomore last season, Bowen tallied 80 tackles including 13 for loss and five sacks.

