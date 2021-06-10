5-star, nation's No. 1 RB slated for Clemson visit

The nation’s top-ranked running back in the class of 2023 confirmed on social media that he will check out Clemson later this month.

Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior five-star Richard Young is slated to visit campus on June 25.

Young has also scheduled visits to Florida State (June 19) and Alabama (June 23), while he is planning trips to Oregon and Florida as well. He visited Georgia on June 3 and arrived at Ohio State on Tuesday for a multi-day visit.

Young (6-0, 190) is ranked as the No. 1 running back and No. 19 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a sophomore last season, he rushed for 982 yards and eight touchdowns on 100 carries.

