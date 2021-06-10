5-star, nation's No. 1 RB slated for Clemson visit

5-star, nation's No. 1 RB slated for Clemson visit

Recruiting

5-star, nation's No. 1 RB slated for Clemson visit

By June 10, 2021 9:54 am

By |

The nation’s top-ranked running back in the class of 2023 confirmed on social media that he will check out Clemson later this month.

Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior five-star Richard Young is slated to visit campus on June 25.

Young has also scheduled visits to Florida State (June 19) and Alabama (June 23), while he is planning trips to Oregon and Florida as well. He visited Georgia on June 3 and arrived at Ohio State on Tuesday for a multi-day visit.

Young (6-0, 190) is ranked as the No. 1 running back and No. 19 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a sophomore last season, he rushed for 982 yards and eight touchdowns on 100 carries.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

13m

There is some good news on Clemson backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh. After working in a boot at Dabo Swinney’s High School Football Camps last week, Phommachanh was not wearing one Thursday as (…)

3hr

Former Clemson defensive back Bashaud Breeland met with reporters on Wednesday for the first time since signing with the Minnesota Vikings last week. Breeland, or “Breezy” – who comes to Minnesota (…)

3hr

Though there is no news on Deshaun Watson’s legal situation, the embattled quarterback did get some good news on Wednesday. The Houston Texans decided they will not hold mandatory minicamp next week. That (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home