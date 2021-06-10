After first losing season in 64 years, will there be staff changes for Clemson baseball?

Coming off its worst season in 64 years, Clemson baseball is trying to figure out what it can do to get the program back to where it belongs.

However, as the Clemson Insider learned Thursday afternoon, that does not include major staff changes. A source close to the program told TCI, Monte Lee has had conversations this week with Clemson officials, and they are looking at staff roles and how they can get better, but “right now he is not going to make any changes.”

The Tigers suffered their first losing season since 1957 and tied for 11th in the ACC standings, their lowest final place in the ACC all time. They finished the 2021 season 25-27 overall, including a 16-20 in conference play.

This year also marked the first time since 2008, and just the second time since 1987, Clemson has not earned an NCAA Tournament bid.

