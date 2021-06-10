Breaking News: More details on CFP expansion, how it will work

There was breaking news on the possible new playoff model from the College Football Playoff Thursday afternoon.

ESPN’s Heather Dinich reports the College Football Playoff management committee will consider expanding to a 12-team format when it meets in Chicago next week, marking the first step in what could be another historic change for the sport’s postseason.

The proposal, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN, calls for the bracket to include the six highest-ranked conference champions and the six remaining highest-ranked teams as determined by the CFP selection committee.

“No conference would qualify automatically and there would be no limit on the number of participants from a conference,” the proposal states via Dinich’s report.

Also, Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger of SI.com expect more news this afternoon from the CFP Management Committee, which includes Clemson President Jim Clements. After the meeting today, a release is expected based on a recommendation for an expanded College Football Playoff.

Sources tell @RossDellenger and I: Expect news this afternoon from the College Football Playoff management committee. After a meeting today, a release is coming based on a recommendation for an expanded playoff. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) June 10, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!