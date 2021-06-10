McMaster to sign NIL at Clemson

Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich announced on Thursday afternoon that Governor Henry McMaster is coming to Clemson on Monday.

South Carolina’s name, image and likeness bill was passed last month and The Clemson Insider was told the bill was already officially signed by the governor.

But McMaster will hold a bill signing ceremony in the West End Zone at Memorial Stadium in Clemson on Monday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.

Radakovich is excited to welcome the governor to campus.

“Governor McMaster will be at our campus on Monday to sign the bill,” Radakovich said on SportsTalk Radio in Columbia. “We are really looking forward to him being on our campus.”

The Clemson Insider learned on Thursday that it was the governor’s idea to sign the bill in the upstate rather than his alma mater at South Carolina in Columbia.

The bill won’t go into effect until July 1, 2022.

The NCAA, along with coaches and college administrators, were at Capital Hill pleading to the Senate Wednesday to speed up legislation and pass a uniform rule before July 1, when five states–Alabama, Georgia, New Mexico, Florida and Mississippi–will have their own NIL laws begin.