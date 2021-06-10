McMaster to sign NIL at Clemson

McMaster to sign NIL at Clemson

Baseball

McMaster to sign NIL at Clemson

By June 10, 2021 7:14 pm

By |

Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich announced on Thursday afternoon that Governor Henry McMaster is coming to Clemson on Monday.

South Carolina’s name, image and likeness bill was passed last month and The Clemson Insider was told the bill was already officially signed by the governor.

But McMaster will hold a bill signing ceremony in the West End Zone at Memorial Stadium in Clemson on Monday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.

Radakovich is excited to welcome the governor to campus.

“Governor McMaster will be at our campus on Monday to sign the bill,” Radakovich said on SportsTalk Radio in Columbia. “We are really looking forward to him being on our campus.”

The Clemson Insider learned on Thursday that it was the governor’s idea to sign the bill in the upstate rather than his alma mater at South Carolina in Columbia.

The bill won’t go into effect until July 1, 2022.

The NCAA, along with coaches and college administrators, were at Capital Hill pleading to the Senate Wednesday to speed up legislation and pass a uniform rule before July 1, when five states–Alabama, Georgia, New Mexico, Florida and Mississippi–will have their own NIL laws begin.

, , Baseball, Basketball, Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

For Day 5 of Dabo Swinney Camp, the afternoon session was given a bit of a jolt with an unexpected name arriving on campus. There weren’t too many outstanding differences between Thursday’s morning and (…)

7hr

Back for the second week of Dabo Swinney Camp, it was calm before the storm that is the Elite Retreat this weekend.  While Thursday wasn’t filled to the brim with blue-chip prospects, that could be (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home