National publication speaks highly of Swinney, Tigers

It is no secret that this season’s Clemson team once again carries massive potential and a national publication recognized head coach Dabo Swinney’s ability to restock year after year.

The Tigers lost some big-time weapons on offense in Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell to the 2021 NFL Draft.

But a wealth of returning talent on defense and promising skill players on the offensive side of the ball bodes well as they compete for another shot at the College Football Playoff.

Athlon Sports recognized Clemson’s potential entering the 2021 season and gave a sizable complement to Swinney.

“Swinney has built a monster of a program, one that should continue to compete for titles even after losing two of the best players in program history,” they said.

The service ranked Clemson second in the country in its preseason poll because of its returning experience behind quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

The sophomore started in a pair of games in 2020 when Trevor Lawrence was sidelined due to COVID-19 and Uiagalelei answered with standout performances at Notre Dame and at Death Valley against Boston College last season.

Clemson opens the season on Sept. 4 with a primetime showdown at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. against Georgia in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at 7:30 p.m.

