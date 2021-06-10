NFL Tiger gives update on injury

Former Clemson defensive back Bashaud Breeland met with reporters on Wednesday for the first time since signing with the Minnesota Vikings last week.

Breeland, or “Breezy” – who comes to Minnesota following two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs – admitted that offseason shoulder surgery pumped the brakes a bit on his free-agent process, but he couldn’t be happier about where he eventually ended up.

“I ended up having surgery on my shoulder after the season in Kansas City, so it kind of slowed my free agency up,” Breeland said. “And during that time, I was allowed to really focus on myself – it really wasn’t about ball, it was all about Breezy at the time. I knew this time would come, and I’m fired up to get started.”

Breeland had intentions of re-signing with Kansas City after appearing in back-to-back Super Bowls – or “the big dance,” as he put it – with the Chiefs and winning Super Bowl LIV, but said it just didn’t work out.

“During that time in Kansas City, my heart was sold on staying in Kansas City at the time. It didn’t work that way,” he said. “Like I’ve said before, when one door closes, another one opens, and the Minnesota Vikings, they really gave the opportunity to come in and really provide my skillset to the team. I’m thankful for it and I’m ready to get going and do whatever I can to get to that dance.”

As for Breeland’s recovery from shoulder surgery, the seven-year NFL veteran says he is “on track.”

“The doctors, they really allowed me and tell me when I’m ready to get on the field,” he said. “I’m just as anxious as everybody else to see me in this purple and gold and get out there. But at this time, I’m just taking the process, really getting in-tune with my body as well as getting in-tune with my teammates.”

