No. 1-ranked LB from Hawaii visits for Swinney Camp

There was a major surprise visitor at the Dabo Swinney Camp on Thursday afternoon.
The country’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2023 class, Tausili Akana, made an appearance and worked out at the afternoon camp session.
Akana (6-4, 225) is from Kahuku, Hawaii. He played his sophomore season in 2020 at Wasatch High School in Heber City, Utah.
According to 247Sports, Akana is a four-star prospect ranked as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 27 overall prospect nationally for the 2023 class.
The rising junior owns over two dozen offers including offers from schools such as LSU, Texas A&M, Texas, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon and Southern Cal.
