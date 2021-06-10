No. 1-ranked LB from Hawaii visits for Swinney Camp

There was a major surprise visitor at the Dabo Swinney Camp on Thursday afternoon.

The country’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2023 class, Tausili Akana, made an appearance and worked out at the afternoon camp session.

Akana (6-4, 225) is from Kahuku, Hawaii. He played his sophomore season in 2020 at Wasatch High School in Heber City, Utah.

According to 247Sports, Akana is a four-star prospect ranked as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 27 overall prospect nationally for the 2023 class.

The rising junior owns over two dozen offers including offers from schools such as LSU, Texas A&M, Texas, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon and Southern Cal.

